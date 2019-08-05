Competition: Shrewsbury masterplans

The winning multi-disciplinary team will draw up studies focussing on six separate areas identified within the historic county town’s ‘Big Town Plan’. Proposals must identify a number of potential regeneration and connectivity solutions which could be delivered over the short, medium and longer-term. A movement and access study will also be required.

The masterplan areas include the ‘Central Business District’; the ‘Northern Corridor’ stretching from the train station to FCBS’s £23million Ditherington Flaxmill regeneration; the ‘Historic Quarter’ featuring Shrewsbury castle; the ‘West End’ overlooking the River Severn; the ‘Riverside and Frankwell Quay’ area; and the ‘English Bridge, Abbey Foregate and Old Potts Way’ zone in the south east.

According to the brief: ‘we wish to appoint a commercially-led multidisciplinary team to take the principles, vision and framework already detailed within the Big Town Plan and produce a series of concept masterplans for six identified areas within the town centre, and in doing so provide deliverable solutions to changing the land use focus of these areas, taking into account the contribution these individual areas have to the delivery of wider regeneration and connectivity opportunities in the town.

‘It will need to identify existing and potential land use, environmental, social and economic demands that support the sustainability of the town centre for future generations and deliver the ten goals identified in the Big Town Plan. Therefore, it will need to include a movement & access strategy for Shrewsbury alongside a delivery and implementation plan that includes critical path detail alongside feasibility and viability assessments to create a delivery plan – identifying short, medium and longer-term projects.’

Shrewsbury is a historic market town with a population of around 70,000 people. Located within a sharp bend of the River Severn, the settlement features a unique medieval street pattern and more than 600 listed buildings.

The latest project aims to identify a series of regeneration opportunities and connectivity improvements across the county town which suffers from severe traffic problems at peak times. The local plan for the area anticipates 7,800 new homes in the area by 2036.

In February, Shropshire Council’s cabinet agreed to hold a design competition for an ‘iconic’ multimillion-pound replacement of the county town’s main leisure centre next to Quarry Park.

Applications for the masterplanning role will be evaluated 35 per cent on previous experience, 20 per cent on team capability, and 45 per cent on approach and costs. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 30 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Shropshire Council

Shirehall

Abbey Foregate

Shrewsbury

SY2 6ND

Tel: +44 1743252992

Email: procurement@shropshire.gov.uk

Fax. +44 1743253910



