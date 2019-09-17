Competition: Shopsmart on Redchurch Street

An open ideas contest has been announced for innovative ideas to revolutionise public realm and retail along Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, east London

The competition seeks bold ideas which rethink the relationship between retail technology and the public realm, and that can revitalise the historic shopping street close to Shoreditch High Street station.

The contest, organised by design agency Khaa on behalf of a local landlady, aims to future-proof the road, which has seen big changes in recent decades and is now a hub for boutique fashion stores. Plans were lodged in July for 500 homes and 130,000m² of workspace at nearby Bishopsgate Goodsyard.

According to the competition brief: ‘Redchurch Street wants to boost its future potential. Retail and business are changing; the sense of identity that attracted a community of independent shops, artists and artisans is fragile. Large surrounding developments are already impinging on how the street is experienced.

‘How does a collective of businesses and local community shape their future to keep Redchurch Street a vanguard of city-centre life, retail and work? The ideas competition will set new intentions and explore how placemaking and technology can bring character, activity, community and economic success to Redchurch Street.’

Redchurch Street is a historic thoroughfare connecting Shoreditch High Street to Brick Lane, and features a mix of stores, small businesses, pubs and nightclubs. During the 1990s it was home to The Shop – an acclaimed pop-up gallery by artists Tracey Emin and Sarah Lucas.

Despite its close proximity to London’s busy financial core, the road suffers from vandalism, graffiti, burglaries and antisocial behaviour. The ideas contest seeks ideas to enhance the success of Redchurch Street while also improving its resilience.

In 2017, vPPR and design agency Twelve Studio won an ideas contest seeking innovative, technology-led solutions to upgrade pedestrian movement and wayfinding through Croydon’s post-war streetscape.

Architects, designers and artists are invited to submit a single A3 board outlining a proposal for a public realm or technological intervention to enhance the street scene and retail environment. Up to four sides of A4 written and illustrated description may also be submitted.

Five teams will each receive £1,000 to participate in the second phase of the competition in November. The overall winner, to be announced in December, will be invited to work with local stakeholders as ‘curator’ of Redchurch Street.

The contest launched this morning as part of the Shoreditch Design Triangle festival. Judges will include architect and Bartlett honorary emeritus professor Peter Cook, community engagement specialist Daisy Froud, and Shoreditch Design Triangle co-ordinator Freya Coakely.

The deadline for applications is midday, 21 October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: competitions@khaa.co.uk