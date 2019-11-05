Competition: Shenzhen Xili Integrated Transport Hub

An international contest has been launched for an 83ha train station in the Nanshan area of Shenzhen, China

Open to multidisciplinary teams with relevant experience, the competition seeks proposals for a major new transport node combining four high-speed railway routes, two intercity railway routes and four urban rail lines with local road, cycle and pedestrian connections.

The project – backed by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government and the China State Railway Group – aims to deliver the ‘most user-friendly modern high-speed railway station in China.’ Proposals should consider both the core 83ha footprint of the station and a wider 189ha regeneration zone surrounding the new hub.

The competition brief says that it wants to ‘solicit conceptual design schemes for the Xili Integrated Transport Hub that demonstrate both the Chinese style and the charm of world-class cities – combining international vision and advanced concepts – while being space-creative and feasible.

‘The core area of the hub will be designed along the principles of “city-station integration, superstructure development, convenient transfer, and high integration” to set an example for a new-generation “station-city integrated” hubs, and it will become the most user-friendly modern high-speed railway station in China.’

Shenzhen is a major Pearl River Delta city, and lies just north of Hong Kong. It grew rapidly following its designation as China’s first special economic zone in 1979 and has a population of around 11.9 million.

The Xili Integrated Transport Hub will be constructed on the site of an existing freight station between the Liuxiandong strategic emerging industry area and the Nanshan Hi-Tech Park in Nanshan, Shenzhen.

It is one of three new railway hubs planned for the city and is planned to become an ‘integrated innovation centre’ for the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Planned future uses include business, commerce, leisure and entertainment.

The competition comes less than a year after Foster + Partners won an international contest for a new headquarters for China Merchants Bank nearby, defeating rival bids by Mecanoo, FPF, SOM, GMP and local practice Aube.

The Xili Integrated Transport Hub contest is open to multidisciplinary teams of architects, urban planners, transport planners and landscape designers with relevant experience of large-scale integrated transport hub or internationally renowned buildings.

Seven teams will be invited to draw up more detailed concepts following a pre-qualification round and the preliminary evaluation of the proposals. Three winners will be announced with the first-placed team invited to design and deliver the scheme.

The deadline for applications is 6pm local time on 30 November.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: competition@ehow.net.cn