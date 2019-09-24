Competition: Sheffield General Cemetery

The team chosen for the estimated £240,000 appointment will conserve and restore the 6ha Sheffield General Cemetery burial ground, which closed to burials in 1978 and currently features on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.

The project, planned to complete in 2024, will transform the disused non-conformist cemetery into a city-centre public park. The restoration won planning May last year and the winning team will deliver the scheme from RIBA Stage 4 through to completion.

In its brief, the council says it has ‘successfully secured a Round 2 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for Sheffield General Cemetery, an urban park in central Sheffield. The funding is to deliver a range of proposals to conserve the built and natural heritage infrastructure and to address management and maintenance issues in order to provide a “fit for purpose” public park that meets the needs of the expanding local community.

The project includes the proposals developed during the NLHF Round 1 project which are designed to: address structural / infrastructure repair; conserve and interpret the designed, cultural and heritage; create a safe and more accessible public park & increase community use; engage with and provide for target audiences; and deliver improved governance, management and maintenance.

Located in Sharrow around 1.5km from the city centre, Sheffield General Cemetery opened in 1836 as a commercial burial ground and held more than 87,000 burials before closing. It is now a local nature reserve. Local notables interred within its grounds include the founder of Bassett’s Sweets, George Bassett.

Historic structures within the grounds include a Grade II*-listed Gatehouse, Egyptian Gate, a Non-conformist chapel; and a Grade II-listed Anglican chapel and Registrar’s House. Other features include a catacombs and Dissenters’ Wall.

The latest project will conserve the landscape and historic listed structures, restore paths and walls, introduce new signage and architectural lighting, and manage existing trees and vegetation on the site.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 18 October.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Lisa Oxley

Sheffield City Council

Capital Delivery Service

Level 3

East Wing

Moorfoot

Sheffield

S1 4PL

Tel: +44 1142736215

Email: cds@sheffield.gov.uk