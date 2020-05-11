Competition: Shackleton Road, Crawley

The team selected for the estimated £38,000-to-£43,000 contract will design and deliver a new social housing scheme for the local authority on the site of a disused youth centre (pictured) in the Tilgate area of the large West Sussex town.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, is one of several ‘exemplar’ housing developments in Crawley which – following its designation as a New Town after the Second World War – expanded rapidly over several decades and has witnessed a renewed surge in housing demand in recent years.

According to the brief: ‘The council is intent on developing a number of exemplar projects which will create places where people want to live within the borough. Homes are to be developed to meet the expectations of the end user; they are to be aspirational but also practical to live in.

‘The council has been successful in developing a number of sites for affordable housing, both own build and with registered social landlords. In order to maintain momentum and meet the need for social housing within the borough, new sites have been identified and brought forward. In keeping with this forward-thinking, the council is to fully assess for suitability and develop plans relative to a parcel of land within the council’s ownership at Shackleton Road.’

Located around 45km south of London, Crawley is a large town of around 112,000 inhabitants close to Gatwick Airport. The settlement grew rapidly during the second half of the Twentieth Century as part of the government’s New Town programme which re-masterplanned large areas of formerly undeveloped land for housing.

The latest competition is part of the council’s ongoing housebuilding programme. It comes three years after the Tooley & Foster Partnership completed 13 new affordable Passivhaus dwellings for the council on a complex site within the town.

The local authority is also working with Consarc Architects on proposals to redevelop its current town hall and deliver 273 new homes and a new nine-storey civic centre with commercial units.

The current scheme focusses on creating new homes on the site of the former Tilgate Youth Centre which is bordered by a community centre and a large area of unused land. Applications will be expected to include 2D and 3D views and a general estate layout.

Bids for the latest commission will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 15 June.

View the contract notice for more information

Crawley Borough Council

The Boulevard

Crawley

West Sussex

RH10 1UZ

Tel: 01293 438000

Email: