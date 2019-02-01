Competition: Serpentine Augmented Architecture

An open international contest – judged by David Adjaye – has been launched for a virtual reality installation to sit alongside this summer’s Serpentine Pavilion

Organised by Serpentine Galleries in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture – the two-stage competition invites creative practitioners to propose ‘ground-breaking architectural structures’ which could be experienced through augmented reality by visitors to the South Kensington venue.

The call for concepts aims to explore ‘complex or unbuildable structures which imagine new futures of the city and the urban environment… without the constraints of a physical location.’ Shortlisted teams will receive mentorship from a panel of architecture, engineering and immersive technology experts.

According to the announcement: ‘Building on the success of the annual Serpentine Pavilion commission, Serpentine Augmented Architecture brings together the Serpentine’s expertise in commissioning new architecture with its developing work in the field of advanced technologies.

‘Combined with resource and expertise from Google Arts & Culture, the commission is boldly interdisciplinary, cutting across art, engineering, technology and design to reimagine the definition of architecture, the utility of AR and the future of the urban landscape.’

Mexican star Frida Escobedo completed last year’s Serpentine Pavilion (pictured). The architect chosen for the 19th pavilion in the series has yet to be announced.

Previous pavilion designers have included Toyo Ito, Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry and Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA.

Judges for the augmented reality contest include David Adjaye; artist and designer Virgil Abloh; Hans Ulrich Obrist and Yana Peel from the Serpentine Galleries; and Google Arts & Culture director Amit Sood.

The deadline for applications is 10am on 25 February.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Serpentine Pavilion designers

2018 Frida Escobedo

2017 Diébédo Francis Kéré

2016 BIG - Bjarke Ingels

2015 SelgasCano

2014 Smiljan Radic

2013 Sou Fujimoto

2012 Ai Weiwei and Herzog & de Meuron

2011 Peter Zumthor

2010 Jean Nouvel

2009 Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, SANAA

2008 Frank Gehry

2007 Olafur Eliasson and Kjetil Thorsen

2006 Rem Koolhaas with Cecil Balmond, Arup

2005 Álvaro Siza and Eduardo Souto de Moura with Cecil Balmond, Arup

2004 MVRDV with Arup (unrealised)

2003 Oscar Niemeyer

2002 Toyo Ito with Cecil Balmond, Arup

2001 Daniel Libeskind with Arup

2000 Zaha Hadid