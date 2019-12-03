Competition: Sedgemoor council housing, Somerset

Sedgemoor District Council is seeking a multidisciplinary team to design and deliver around 35 new council homes on two sites in Somerset

The winning team will draw up plans for two new schemes featuring one and two-bedroom dwellings at Taunton Road in Bridgwater and at Pearce Drive in nearby Highbridge. The first project will deliver up to 15 units while the second could feature as many as 20 homes.

The initiative, backed by the council’s Homes in Sedgemoor housing company, aims to deliver ‘exemplary’ developments which improve the local environment, demonstrate ‘exceptional’ energy performance, and provide flexible and inclusive accommodation for local people.

According to the brief: ‘Sedgemoor District Council has recently adopted its new Council Housing Development Strategy, which is the driver for increasing our Housing Stock and bringing forward developments, very importantly at pace, but still delivering to our main beliefs.

‘The proposed projects, aim to meet these objectives, along-with: contributing towards the most urgent need for small units, giving due consideration to the council’s temporary accommodation needs, and providing rapid pace of delivery by taking advantage of modern methods of construction.’

Located within the Somerset Levels and Moors, Sedgemoor is a large area of low-lying land overlooking the Bristol channel. The area is home to around 120,000 people and currently around 3 per cent of all new homes are built by the council.

Recently approved schemes in the area include a new £1.2 million contemporary farmhouse by John Pardey Architects and a 220m² home for an ocean-loving client by Hyde + Hyde Architects. The latest project is part of an ambitious council house-building drive which could see around 20 per cent of all new homes in the district built by the public sector by 2030.

The winning team will be expected to feature an architect, employer’s agent, principle designer and engineer. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday on 23 December.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Joanna Hutchins

Sedgemoor District Council

Homes in Sedgemoor

Bridgwater

Somerset

TA6 3AR

Email:

Tel: 01278435217