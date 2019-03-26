Competition: Sea Sport and Safety Centre, Aberystwyth

The team chosen for the estimated £70,000 contract will complete a feasibility study to RIBA Stage 2 and a business sustainability plan for a new venue for the Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club in the historic Welsh city overlooking Cardigan Bay.

The project will provide a new headquarters for the club which is currently based inside a former beachfront public toilet. New facilities for other coastal commercial activities such as a café or shop may also be included.

According to the brief: ‘Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club trains young people and adults in beach and sea activities encouraging members of the community to be active in their awareness of the coastal environment – its dangers and its potentials. In 2007 the club drew up a development plan whereby it increased membership and procured new equipment. It has grown from 8 members in 2002 to over 80 members by 2018 with a long waiting list.

‘The future activities, growth and development of the club of activities and its service to the community are restricted by lack of decent facilities. The current club premises - in old public toilets on the first floor above an old public shelter leased from the county council - are inadequate: they are too small, damp and in poor condition; there is evidence of movement in the building’s structure; during the winter months, and during unsuitable conditions during May – September, activities are curtailed due to lack of adequate and suitable space for indoor training; and there is no disabled access.’

Aberystwyth is an ancient coastal city and a major centre of education, culture and tourism in West Wales. The Aberystwyth Surf Life Saving Club is based inside a 1925 former public toilet on Marine Terrace overlooking the city’s popular North Beach (pictured).

In the past 15 years the club’s membership has increased dramatically and outgrown the capacity of existing training facilities, resulting in a long waiting list of potential new members.

The new facility will feature a 20-to-30-capacity classroom, offices, a common room, toilets, kitchen, changing rooms, a bar, storage area, and a balcony. Externally an outdoor shower, parking and a barbeque area will also be required.

Applications will be judged 60 per cent on methodology, 20 per cent on presentation, and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 18 April.



