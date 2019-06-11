Competition: Scottish Parliament framework

The multidisciplinary contractor chosen for the three-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects across the Scottish Parliament and National Library of Scotland (NLS) estates in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The winning team will cover project management, architecture, civil and structural engineering, building services, cost consultancy, health and safety advisory services, clerk of works, access consultancy, acoustic consultancy, fire engineering, interior design, landscape architecture, and lighting design.

According to the brief: ‘The SPCB and NLS have high-profile buildings with members of public and invited guests visiting each other’s buildings at any given time, it is crucial that the contractor personnel selected to work on-site match the behaviours required and fit into the culture of the working environments.

‘It is essential for both SPCB and NLS to constantly strive for innovation and have innovative solutions come from industry recognised experts. It is necessary for bidders to show how this will be achieved and what value their organisation will bring to the framework agreement. Between the right culture and behaviours for the working environment and the ability to provide innovative solutions to the SPCB and NLS, this will see the best contractor personnel provided to the SPCB and NLS for delivering the services required.’

The Scottish Parliament building, at the foot of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, was designed by Miralles Tagliabue EMBT and RMJM, and won the 2005 Stirling Prize. The landmark £414 million legislature ran 10 times over budget, finished three years late and was subject to a public enquiry.

Lee Boyd completed a controversial £6.48 million security screening facility – criticised for hampering the devolved parliament’s visitor experience – six years ago.

The National Library of Scotland is meanwhile spread across a 38,510m² estate featuring eight sites including the Category A-listed main building on George IV Bridge and the Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson-designed Causewayside annexe.

The framework will run from 2020 to 2023, and will cover a range of professional property services across the estates of both the SPCB and NLS.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 10am, 2 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

