Competition: Science Museum East Hall

The Science Museum is recruiting a design team to revamp its main entrance foyer

The team selected for the estimated £200,000 commission will redesign and refurbish the East Hall circulation and exhibition area inside the South Kensington museum’s historic Richard Allison-designed home.

The project is to remove an existing ramp and create a new ramp in the south-east corner of the hall, create new seating, replace flooring, upgrade security areas, refurbish toilets, and deliver new wayfinding. A feasibility study has already been completed by Haptic Architects.

The project is the latest instalment in the museum’s £60 million regeneration masterplan, which included Zaha Hadid Architects’ mathematics gallery, which opened in 2017.

The first scheme in the masterplan, a library and research centre by Coffey Architects, completed in March 2016, while an interactive gallery by Muf opened in 2017.

Other competition-winning schemes under development include a suite of medical galleries by WilkinsonEyre, an events space by Duggan Morris (completed by Mary Duggan Architects), an auditorium by Dow Jones Architects and an entrance by HAT Projects.

The East Hall judging panel will include the museum’s director of masterplan and estate, Anna Dejean; head of design Kristin Hibbs; project manager Frances Benton; and an additional project manager and quantity surveyor who have yet to be appointed.

The winning team will be expected to feature an architect, principal designer, lighting designer, a mechanical and electrical engineer, and a structural engineer. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 9am, 30 March.

