Competition: Schuttrange village core, Luxembourg

The Municipal Administration of Schuttrange has launched an international contest to regenerate the historic village near to Luxembourg City

The two-stage competition invites urban planners and architects to submit a ‘preliminary design idea’ to enhance a 3.2-hectare plot in the centre of the settlement and create a new multifunctional cultural centre.

The Néien Duerfkär project aims to create a new civic hub and plaza for the wider borough which includes the neighbouring villages of Munsbach, Neuhäusgen, Schrassig, and Übersyren and has a population of more than 800 residents. Three finalist teams will each receive €5,000 to further develop their concepts.

According to the brief: ‘The heart of the village is generally considered to be the center of a locality which has been built up over the years and which fulfills various functions in the service of the social cohesion of the village. It is both a meeting place, a social center as well as a symbol and a source of identity for the whole village.

‘As part of this ideas competition, an urban concept must be developed for the planning area which uses its potential judiciously and which finds targeted solutions to the challenges posed. The objective is to create an attractive, lively center with an attractive design while offering quality public spaces and possibilities of use that meet needs. Thanks to a global concept, the centre will benefit from a renovated image which will thus promote identification with the village.’

Schuttrange is a small settlement located around 10km east of the centre of Luxembourg City. The area features a mix of housing and agricultural buildings along with a church, town hall, fire station and a former school.

The latest project will create a new civic core providing a ‘symbol and a source of identity for the whole village’ on a 3.2-hectare site at the centre of Schuttrange which currently lacks public activity.

Three finalists teams will be invited to proceed to the second, design phase of the competition following an initial call for anonymous concepts. Phase two designs will be judged on their urban planning idea, functional quality, quality of living, response to surrounding development and quality of open spaces.

Each shortlisted team will receive €30,000 with an additional €5,000 for submitting a model. A €30,000 prize sum will also be awarded to the winner or shared between the winners.

Applications may be in French or German and the deadline is 5pm on 31 August.

Contact details

Tania Velez, Urbanist, Technical Department

Municipal Administration of Schuttrange

2 Place de l Eglise

Schuttrange

5367

Luxembourg

Email:

Tel: +352 350113264