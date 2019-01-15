Competition: Sarajevo Urban Regeneration

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seeking a design team to masterplan a range of development opportunities across the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The winner of the €425,000 contract will review brownfield regeneration opportunities across the historic war-torn city and create fully integrated strategic masterplans for the redevelopment of Sarajevo’s train station and bus terminal.

The project aims to identify a long-term renewal strategy to boost both foreign and domestic investment in the city, which spent almost four years under siege during the Bosnian War and has witnessed massive reconstruction in recent decades.

In its brief, the bank says: ‘In common with many European cities, Sarajevo faces a range of operational challenges relating to economic growth and development, environmental and social deficits, as well as co-ordination and alignment of disparate investments in physical infrastructure and built assets.

‘The EBRD recognises that strategic and integrated reuse of underused land holdings and infrastructure systems in or close to urban centres, whether publicly or privately owned, can be instrumental in driving improved quality of life and other social outcomes, in parallel with delivering enhanced economic opportunities and activity.

’Brownfield urban regeneration opportunities of this nature are present in Sarajevo and it is expected that, over time, a number of urban-core sites may be released in a strategic and viable manner for a wide range of beneficiaries.’

Sarajevo is the capital and largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina with almost half a million residents in its surrounding canton area. It was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria’s assassination in 1914.

During the Bosnian War, the city was placed under siege for 1,425 days and witnessed thousands of deaths, casualties and the significant destruction of its built environment.

The latest study will review a range of strategic opportunities for potential brownfield urban regeneration identified by the Canton of Sarajevo which has ambitious plans to deliver ‘financially viable developments with socially and environmentally sustainable outcomes.’

The winning team will carry out a city-wide review and draw up masterplans for Sarajevo’s main train station and also the GRAS tram depot located around 3km to the west. Both sites are earmarked for strategic redevelopment and infrastructure upgrades.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 18 February.

View the contract notice for more information

Viv Lewis-Headlam

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

One Exchange Square

London

EC2A 2JN

Email: lewishev@ebrd.com