Competition: RSPB Lake Vyrnwy visitor centre

RSPB Cymru is recruiting a design team for a landmark new £1.2 million visitor centre at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales

The winning team will deliver a series of upgrades for visitors to the 10,000-hectare estate surrounding the Lake Vyrnwy reservoir which was created by flooding an entire valley and has supplied drinking water to Liverpool since the 1880s.

The Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project, planned to complete in 2021, will transform a disused chapel into a new heritage centre exploring the construction of the Vyrnwy Dam, the flooding of Llanwddyn during its construction and the importance of the estate’s natural ecology. New centralised parking and a visitor route will also be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘RSPB Cymru is looking to appoint a design and construction team for the Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project, to supply architectural services including contract administration and principal designer role as per construction (design and management) regulations 2015 and interior design.

‘The appointment of all necessary structural and civil engineering, mechanical and electrical services engineering, quantity surveying and interior design services will also be required to complete the project. The tenders should include for the full and complete coordination and appointment of these services as necessary within their submissions and to fulfil the requirements of the brief.’

Lake Vyrnwy was created in 1880 to supply drinking water to Liverpool 78 kilometres north east of the reservoir. Designed by Thomas Hawksley and George Deacon, the artificial lake features an enormous Grade I-listed stone dam and a picturesque Gothic revival straining tower.

The latest project focusses on the 10,000-hecare RSPB Lake Vyrnwy reserve which currently receives around 190,000 visitors every year. The scheme will deliver an ‘engaging and comfortable’ visitor centre within a former chapel while also improving parking facilities, and creating a new visitor route and toilets.

The iniaitive aims to boost visitor numbers to the area, while delivering new sustainable facilities and promoting the long-term conservation of the reserve’s large areas of forestry, farmland and bogs.

Bidders must have professional indemnity insurance of at least £5 million. Applications will be evaluated 30 per cent on cost and 70 per cent on technical score.

The deadline for applications is 9am on 3 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

RSPB

Cardiff

Email: angela.munn@rspb.org.uk