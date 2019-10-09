Competition: Roselawn Cemetery crematorium, Belfast

The winning consultant will design and deliver a new two-chapel complex to sit alongside an existing outdated crematorium facility at the suburban cemetery, where George Best’s ashes are buried, located around 6.5km south east of the capital of Northern Ireland.

The project, planned to complete in 2024, will deliver a ‘modern, state-of-the-art’ facility meeting the ‘highest standard and quality’ and capable of hosting 4,500 cremations-a-year. The development will feature two 200-capacity chapels, a waiting area, coffee shop, staff accommodation, car parking and landscaping.

According to the brief: ‘The appointed consultant is required to oversee all aspects of the design and construction process from the initial design stages through to handover and operation, taking into consideration the sensitivity and the unique specific requirements of the project.

‘They need to ensure that the specification and construction of the building will meet the Council’s operational and statutory requirements, while meeting the sensitivity needs of the community. This contract is for the provision of various core construction related design services and a number of supplementary technical services in a single integrated consultant team managed and coordinated by a design team leader as a comprehensive ‘one-stop-shop’ consultancy solution.’

Roselawn Cemetery is a large burial ground located on Ballygowan Road on the southern outskirts of Belfast. The facility which is owned and maintained by Belfast City Council opened in 1954 and contains the ashes of acclaimed Northern Irish footballer George Best.

The latest project will deliver a new modern crematorium featuring two 200-capacity chapels and supporting facilities. Roselawn Cemetery’s existing crematorium building will also be refurbished as part of the project.

The team selected for the estimated £800,000-to-£1.2 million will oversee the project from RIBA Stage 1 through to completion. The appointed team will be expected to feature an architect, principal designer, mechanical and electrical services engineer, structural and civil engineer, crematorium specialist, and traffic engineer.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 8 November.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Belfast City Council

9 Adelaide Street

Belfast

BT2 8DJ

Tel: +44 2890320202

Email: pmu@belfastcity.gov.uk