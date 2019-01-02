Competition: Rike Park visitor centre, Tbilisi

An open international contest has been announced for a new 700m² visitor and education centre in Rike Park, Tbilisi

Open to architect and engineer teams – the single-stage anonymous seeks proposals for a landmark new tourist attraction showcasing the natural beauty of protected rural areas across Georgia including Kazbegi, Kintrishi, Algeti and Pshav-Khevsureti.

The project, backed by the German Government’s KfW Development Bank, will transform a prominent site close to Studio Fuksas’ partially-completed concert hall within the capital’s 5.3 hectare waterfront Rike Park. Proposals must feature an exhibition space, workshop, cafeteria, souvenir shop, offices, a meeting room and public toilets.

According to the brief: ‘This one-stage, open anonymous competition calls for an architectural company and engineer team to design a new Visitor and Education Centre of approx. 700sqm in Rike Park, Tbilisi. It forms part of the Support Programme for Protected Areas (PA’s) in the Caucasus-Georgia (SPPA-Georgia), financed by the German Government through KfW Development Bank.

‘The centre will operate as both an exhibition and educational facility, promoting and informing visitors about the PA’s of Georgia. The competition seeks a unique design concept, reflecting the intentions of the SPPA-Georgia by incorporating sustainable design principles. An exhibition concept will be elaborated in parallel by an exhibition consultant appointed by the contracting authority.’

Located on the banks of the Kura River, Tbilisi is the capital and largest city in Georgia with more than 1.5 million inhabitants. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the settlement has witnessed a surge in landmark projects with many backed by the country’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The latest competition, organised by Cityförster, will create a new waterfront destination for visitors and school groups with displays focussing on picturesque rural settings throughout Georgia. The structure will occupy an undeveloped plot next to Studio Fuksas’ Rike Concert Hall which is currently completed to shell and core.

Kazbegi, Georgia Kazbegi, Georgia

The new building will feature an exhibition area, workshop, classroom, café, shop, storage area, offices, toilets, a service room, technical room, and reception area. A landscaping vision which responds to the surrounding area will also be required.

Submissions should include up to three A1-sized boards featuring plans, elevations, sections, explanatory diagrams, a sustainability concept, and both exterior and interior artist impressions. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. An exhibition designer for the interior of the new space will be appointed separately.

The overall winner, to be announced on 12 February, will receive £5,400and a contract to develop the scheme up to planning submission. A runner-up prize of £2,070 and second prize of £990 will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time (CEST) on 21 January.

How to apply

Visit the registration website for more information

Contact details

Email: competition@cityfoerster.net