Competition: RIBA 2019 Future Place

The RIBA is seeking architects for a range of ambitious place-making initiatives with local authorities across England

The open call will select five RIBA chartered architects and practices to work with the local authorities in Bradford, Greater Exeter, Great Yarmouth (pictured), Gateshead, and North Northamptonshire.

The Future Place programme is supported by the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Local Government Association and the Royal Town Planning Institute and will also include expertise from Homes England. Each team will receive £10,000 to develop priority projects.

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ‘This is an opportunity for talented architects to support their local authority planning teams at a strategic level, helping them to explore a really interesting mix of design challenges.

‘Each of the five places were selected because of their vision and determination to deliver meaningful change, and winners of this first phase can demonstrate the added value an architect can bring to placemaking.’

Training and specialist advice will be offered to the councils involved, which were chosen for their willingness to work with different bodies to deliver meaningful change. They will also be given access to Homes England frameworks.

The programme is divided into five separate commissions including seafront improvements, car-free neighbourhoods, and new radial routes:

Bradford – diverse community-led placemaking

The City of Bradford District Council has a strong vision to transform the city centre by creating new homes and economic opportunities. Entrants are invited to identify innovative ways to engage with the young, diverse communities of the future.

Gateshead – health and wellbeing-led placemaking

Gateshead Council is committed to creating a lively and connected town centre which promotes a better quality of life. Entrants are invited to identify opportunities to improve health, wellbeing, social interaction for future residents of the town.

Great Yarmouth – heritage and innovation-led placemaking and growth

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is currently driving forward an ambitious Town Centre Masterplan and major regeneration projects along the seafront to enhance the experience for tourists and the local community. Entrants are invited to carry out an analysis of the seafront and propose improvements to the public realm.

Greater Exeter – sustainable growth and high density-living-led placemaking

By 2040 Greater Exeter wants to be recognised as a global leader in sustainable living and one of the most active, healthy and accessible cities in England. Entrants are invited to develop design principles for higher-density car-free neighbourhoods.

North Northamptonshire – landscape and green infrastructure-led placemaking

The five partner Local Authorities which make up North Northamptonshire plan to advance an ambitious growth agenda to build 40,000 homes over 20 years and create a new Garden Village. Entrants are invited to develop principles for the design and management of a key radial route connecting new Garden Communities with the town centre.

Applications should include a team CV, examples of relevant previous experience, and two A4 pages outlining an initial response to one of the commissions.

The deadline for applications is 4 July.

How to apply

Visit the RIBA 2019 Future Place website for more information

Contact details

Email: futureplace@riba.org