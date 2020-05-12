Competition: RETHINK 2025

The competition invites RIBA members and students to imagine what life in our new, post-pandemic world could look like by 2025. Participants are asked to think about how the global Covid-19 outbreak will modify the way people interact with spaces and each other and whether design could mitigate the worst effects.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of ambitious solutions covering the future of: healthcare spaces, remote learning, high density living, public transport, high streets vs online shopping, international travel and the use of technology to monitor and control populations.

The overall winner will receive a £5,000 prize sponsored by Arup and a £2,000 second prize and £1,000 third prize will also be awarded. RIBA chief executive Alan Vallance said: ‘Now more than ever, we need to design spaces and buildings that contribute to the health and wellbeing of everyone.

‘Architects have a vital role to play in adapting and redefining our environments in a post-pandemic world. We are looking forward to seeing a range of creative responses to the challenges presented by this unprecedented global situation.’

Wuhan, China, was the first reported site of the coronavirus disease, also known as Covid-19, which started to claim lives in December last year. By 23 January, the wider Hubei province was put on lockdown and all residents were forced to remain indoors, impacting the lives of 57 million people.

In early March amid rising new cases, the UN World Health Organisation declared a pandemic and emergency quarantine and lockdown measures were introduced throughout much of the developed world. Almost all of Europe, North America and Asia have now endured many months of isolation and social distancing with close to 4 billion people still under lockdown.

A successful lifting of emergency public health measures has yet to be achieved and the best approach to transitioning to a post-pandemic society remains a subject of fierce debate. Close to all aspects of the built environment including housing, workplace, transport and public realm could be impacted by the crisis both in the long and short term.

The latest competition seeks both detailed and wide-ranging concepts for our post-pandemic world which also seek to address wider issues such as climate change and wellbeing. Digital submissions should include two A3-sized display boards along with a 500-word description and an optional two-minute video.

Judges will include Francine Houben, creative director and founding partner at Mecanoo; Matt Jones, principal designer at Google AI; Sarah Castle, director and co-founder of IF_DO; Ed Clarke, director of Structural Engineering at Arup; and London mayoral design advocate Joanne Averley.

The deadline for applications is 2pm local time on 12 June.

