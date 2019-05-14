Competition: Reimagining Egyptian Halls

Open to everyone – the competitions seeks ‘innovative, imaginative and purposeful’ concepts for the adaptive re-use of the Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson-designed 1870s landmark which has been largely disused for decades.

The call for concepts aims to generate potential solutions for the dilapidated four-storey former commercial building which has been stuck in development ‘limbo’ due to funding difficulties and is now on the buildings at risk register.

According to the brief: ‘Despite its Grade A listing, the majority of the building has effectively lain dormant for the last 40 years and, although structurally sound, has suffered damage through water ingress and lack of adequate or appropriate maintenance. There is little doubt that the reuse and restoration of the Egyptian Halls would contribute greatly to the regeneration of Union Street and its environs.

‘There is an urgent imperative to the competition and serious ideas are needed to raise the profile of the building’s predicament which is of increasing concern to, not only the society but other conservation and heritage groups and the city council. The society invites entrants to generate concepts for alternative uses for the Egyptian Halls and as such wants to provide little limits to entrants creativity.’

Located at 84–100 Union Street opposite Glasgow’s iconic Central Station, the Egyptian Halls was created for local iron manufacturer James Robertson in 1872. The building is considered to be one of Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s finest achievements but has been mostly unoccupied since the 1980s.

The latest competition aims to generate discussion around the future of the landmark which is currently behind scaffolding, and located a short distance from the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Lighthouse architecture centre.

Submissions must include two or three A2-sized sheets and a single A4 page of written description. Judges include Scottish Civic Trust chair Susan O’Connor, RIAS president Robin Webster, Glasgow Institute of Architects president Isabel Garriga, and Alexander Thomson Society chair Mark Baines.

Early bird registration is £15 and late registration is £25. The overall winner will receive £500 and a number of commendations worth £100 each will also be awarded.

The deadline for early bird registration is 5pm on 12 July and submissions must be completed by 5pm on 4 October.





How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: info@alexanderthomsonsociety.org.uk