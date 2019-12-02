Competition: Reimagining Croydon’s subways

The call for concepts invites architects and ‘anybody with a love for Croydon’ to propose imaginative solutions for the subterranean tunnels which were constructed in the 1960s but are soon to become redundant following the creation of new surface-level road crossings.

The subways are situated at the Old Town Roundabout near Croydon Fire Station; at Croydon Minster under the Roman Way flyover; at the Park Lane Gyratory near Fairfield Halls; at Addiscombe Road close to the iconic Richard Seifert-designed No. 1 Croydon; at Lansdowne Road (pictured) near Jurys Inn Croydon; and at the Art Deco Grade II-listed Segas House near the Ronald Ward-designed Nestlé Tower.

According to the brief: ‘Croydon town centre has a number of pedestrian subways, a legacy of the radical redevelopment of Croydon in the 1960s that focused on vehicle travel. New crossings are now replacing these unfriendly spaces, making them redundant. This provides the opportunity to find new ways to put them to better use.

‘The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on shortlisted ideas, which will be chosen by a panel of experts. The public feedback will help inform the judging panel, who will ultimately choose the winner. We will then work with the winning and /or shortlisted individuals or groups to see if we can bring these ideas to life.’

Croydon is a major south London settlement which is currently part-way through a £520 million Growth Zone programme covering transport, schools and community infrastructure, regeneration and public realm improvements, and support for small businesses.

The area – renowned for its Modernist concrete highways, towering offices and multi-storey car parks – has been has been the subject of a series of mini-masterplans and public realm initiatives over the past decade, engaging practices such as Studio Egret West, Make, Allies and Morrison, East and at the smaller scale Studio Weave, Jan Kattien Architect, Assemble and OKRA.

The latest competition comes shortly after a collaborative bid by MICA Architects with Charles Holland Architects, landscape experts OOZE and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman won a contest for a £10 million new public space outside Croydon’s newly refurbished Fairfield Halls.

The latest competition, dubbed Reimagining Croydon’s subways, is divided into three categories open to professionals, non-professionals and under 18s respectively. Submissions may include a maximum of two A1 or eight A4-display boards. Models and videos will also be accepted.

Proposals may be temporary or permanent and could apply to one or all of the sites. Ongoing maintenance costs must however be considered participants. Croydon Council will evaluated the viability of all submissions and announce the overall winners on 27 February.

The overall winners of the professional and non-professional categories will each receive £500 while the under-18s winner will win a £500 prize for a charity of their choice. Several runner-up prizes worth £100 each will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 4pm on 10 January.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

