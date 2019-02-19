Competition: Reimagine Thornton Heath

Thornton Heath Community Action Team (THCAT) has launched a student ideas contest – with a £2,500 prize – to rethink the central area of the south London suburb

The voluntary organisation run by local residents is inviting student and aspiring architects to submit concepts to transform the ‘run-down and dated’ area surrounding Thornton Heath train station into a ‘greener and safer place to live’.

The competition comes just a week after emerging practices Compendium, Studio Yu and tomos.design won Croydon Council’s open call for a £75,000 meanwhile use outside Ambassador House opposite the station. A contract to create an overall development masterplan for the area is due to be tendered by the local authority in March.

According to the brief: ‘THCAT is calling for fresh, creative and new ideas on how best to transform the area around Thornton Heath train station, taking in the concrete carbuncle Ambassador House, an empty office block, along with existing infrastructure including a large Tesco supermarket and Iceland store.

‘The biggest drive is to improve the lives of the inhabitants of Thornton Heath, softening the existing hard landscape with more green space and an emphasis on designs promoting health and wellbeing. The aim is that the concept will generate interest in improving this space and encourage engagement with property owners and potential investors.’

Thornton Heath is a major suburban centre close to the heart of Croydon. The call for concepts aims to boost local living standards and provide new affordable housing and educational and employment opportunities.

The competition focuses on a number of landmark sites including the Chancellor Court residential block, the large 1970s Ambassador House office complex, a Tesco store, Iceland store and the station itself.

Applications should include a CV or personal statement, an outline masterplan for the four sites, a conceptual design for one site, a written explanation of how the proposal will encourage health and wellbeing, and an ecological statement for the scheme.

The overall winner, to be announced in April, will receive £2,500 and be invited to attend an awards ceremony in May.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, 31 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: action@thorntonheath.net