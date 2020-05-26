Competition: Redcar Drive, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council is seeking an architect for 110 new homes on Redcar Drive, Hertfordshire

The team selected for the estimated £200,000 contract will consult local stakeholders, draw up plans to RIBA Stage 3, and submit a planning application for the scheme which aims to harness modern methods of construction (MMC) to deliver new homes ‘at pace’.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will transform a large undeveloped suburban plot on Redcar Drive close to the busy A1(M) motorway into a ‘cohesive and more legible estate … fit for the 21st Century’ featuring a dense mix of flats and houses.

According to the brief: ‘The council wishes to develop the Redcar Drive site and is seeking a detailed planning application to covert the site into dense residential use. It is proposed that all existing structures on the site would be demolished.

‘The planning application should maximise the site footprint to provide circa 110 new homes; a mix of one and two-bed flats and two and three-bed houses. There is also a requirement for a proportion of the site to be delivered using MMC techniques. The scheme has funding from central government attached to it and so will need to be delivered at pace.’

Stevenage is a large settlement of around 87,000 inhabitants located 44km north of central London which grew rapidly following the Second World War as Britain’s first ‘New Town’ development. PRP and Mace were selected for an ongoing, multi-decade £1 billion regeneration of Stevenage town centre in 2018.

The latest project will transform a triangular site on Redcar Drive surrounding by suburban housing and a business park into a new dense development of around 110 homes. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, consultation will be carried out by ‘electronic surveys or other online platforms’ instead of face-to-face conversations.

Applicants must have an annual average turnover of at least £200,000 and bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality, and 50 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is midday, 19 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Stevenage Borough Council

Daneshill House

Danestrete

Stevenage

SG1 1HN

Email: procurement@stevenage.gov.uk

Tel: +44 1438242775