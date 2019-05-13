Unsupported browser

Competition: Rail Baltica terminal, Tallinn

13 May, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Ülemiste station in Tallinn, Estonia

An open international contest has been announced for a major new rail terminal in the Ülemiste area of Tallinn, Estonia

The competition seeks zero-energy and pedestrian-friendly proposals to transform an existing station (pictured) into a terminal for Europe’s £3 billion Rail Baltica programme which will create a direct train link between Warsaw and Tallinn by 2026.

The project will create a new integrated 10ha hub hosting international, national and local rail services along with trams, buses and coaches close to Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport. Three winners will receive cash prizes and be invited to negotiate for the design contract with project sponsor Rail Baltic Estonia.

Rail Baltic Estonia chief executive Riia Sillave said: ‘The keywords of the future terminal building are performance, comfort and modernity. The traveller needs to find the necessary connections as well as everything else, and the waiting area could be as modern, safe and cosy.

‘As a selection criterion, we also appreciate the efficient interconnection of different modes of transport and the interconnection of urban space for pedestrians and light-traffic users. Ambitious expectations and a limited area make the task an exciting challenge. We hope to get a lot of good ideas and solutions from an international design competition.’

Tallinn is the capital and largest city of Estonia. Recent design contests there include the Port of Tallinn masterplan won by Zaha Hadid Architects in 2017 and the Museum of Red Terror won by Japanese architect Shuhei Endo in 2018.

The Rail Baltica project will create a £3 billion European standard gauge network replacing existing Russian gauge tracks connecting the three Baltic states on the edge of Europe. The continuous 950km route will be fully electrified and is scheduled to complete in 2026.

Danish practices PLH Arkitekter and COWI won an earlier contest held in 2016 to overhaul and expand the main railway station in Riga, Latvia so it can host Rail Baltica services.

The overall competition winner will receive €28,000 while there is a second prize of €21,000, third prize of €14,000, and two bonuses of €7,000.

The deadline for applications is 2pm, 1 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Vaiko Eggert
Rail Baltic Estonia
12734109
Endla Street 16
Tallinn
10142
Estonia

Tel: +372 53412614
Email: vaiko.eggert@rbe.ee 

