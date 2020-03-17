Competition: Radian housing framework

The Radian housing association has launched a £12.6 million framework for new affordable homes across the south and south-west of England

Architects selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the growing residential provider, which owns and manages 38,000 homes and plans to deliver 10,000 new affordable units over the next 10 years.

The framework is divided into two lots with the first covering architects and worth an estimated £5.15 million in fees. The second, covering employer’s agents, is expected to be worth around £7.45 million. Individual projects will be awarded to framework participants through a mix of direct appointments, mini-competitions and call-off contracts.

In its brief, Radian says it wants ‘to establish a framework agreement for consultants. We have a development strategy to deliver 3,500 new homes in the five years up to 2023 requiring the services of employers agents.

‘While the development programme will involve a proportion of section 106 developer-led projects, we also envisage expanding our land led opportunities requiring the services of architects. The framework agreement will also be available to any member of the Wayfarer Consortium, whose development programmes are in addition to the numbers given above.’

Radian was founded more than 90 years ago. In 2019, it took over Yarlington Housing Group as a subsidiary.

Recent developments include Exhibition Mews (pictured) in Bordon by Ash Sakula Architects which won a 2016 RIBA award. The zero carbon £600,000 scheme was won in competition against White Arkitekter, Bere Architects, Proctor Matthews and Letts Wheeler.

New homes delivered through the framework will be expected to reflect Radian’s in-house design guide, which mandates a ‘fabric first’ approach to energy efficiency with the potential for zero-carbon or Passivhaus measures if approved by the client.

The application process includes a 2ha sample site in the village of Southbourne, West Sussex. Applicants will be required to complete a ‘quick desktop feasibility study’ for the plot, which has outline planning for 34 new homes with 60 per cent designated as market sale and 40 per cent as affordable.

Bidders must hold or be able to obtain employers liability insurance of £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £10 million, and public liability insurance of £5 million.

Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 20 April.

