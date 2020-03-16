Competition: Portsmouth Strategic Development Opportunity Areas

The maximum three-year contract is divided into two lots with the first valued at £75,000 and covering the assessment and identification of potential strategic development opportunity areas across the historic coastal city in Hampshire, southern England. The second £125,000 lot will cover transport impact assessment and transport modelling.

The study will cover development in the rapidly growing settlement up until 2036 and beyond and will focus on 37 already identified opportunity areas which are each either 20 hectares in size or capable of hosting up to 500 new dwellings. The research will look at mix of uses, capacity, infrastructure, deliverability, health and wellbeing, ecology, and environmental net gain.

According to the brief: ‘Portsmouth City Council acting as the contracting authority on behalf of the Partnership for South Hampshire is seeking to appoint consultants to provide consultancy advice and support to assess potential strategic development opportunity areas in order to identify the most sustainable way to deliver new development in the sub-region through to 2036 and beyond.

‘Consultants will need to undertake initial high-level “sieve mapping” to identify any additional sites not previously considered that should be included in the analysis. The work itself will be a key part of the evidence base that is part of a wider review of the 2016 spatial position statement and the production of a new joint strategy.’

The island city of Portsmouth in Hampshire is witnessing a surge in its population which has placed increased pressure on the availability of high-quality housing at affordable prices. The city is home to a major port and naval base and has a population of 205,400 with a greater density than that of London.

In December, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios defeated some of the nation’s leading architects in a contest to design a £60 million landmark building at the University of Portsmouth. The AJ100 practice was chosen ahead of AHMM, Nicholas Hare Architects, Hawkins\Brown and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to win the RIBA-organised competition.

In September, Gensler revealed a masterplan for 4,000 homes on a new Portsmouth ‘super-peninsula’. The ambitious regeneration project will see the disused 44ha Tipner West site turned into a community of 4,000 homes.

Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 10am on 8 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Portsmouth City Council

Procurement Service

Floor 5 Core ¾

Civic Office

Guildhall Square

Portsmouth

PO1 2AL

Email:

Tel: +44 2392688235