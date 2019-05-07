Competition: Porton Biopharma office block

Porton Biopharma is seeking a design team for a new 240-capacity office block at Porton Down in Wiltshire

The winning multidisciplinary team will create a new £4.7 million complex for the pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer which is based in a business park next to a military research base a short distance from Salisbury.

The 1,495m² project, planned to complete in 2022, will deliver a mix of open plan working spaces, cellular offices, meeting rooms and break out facilities across three storeys. Initial concept plans have already been drawn up by local firm Paul Stevens Architecture.

According to the brief: ‘Porton Bio-Pharma Limited (Porton Down) requires a multi-disciplined design team (MDT) to work on a new office building project to accommodate their operational centre.

‘Designing to achieve the fixed budget of £4.7m is an essential deliverable. The PM and he QS will support the MDT in achieving this deliverable. The MDT must raise an Early Warning as soon as there is a concern with this being met.’

Porton Down was created in the early twentieth century to research chemical weapons vaccines. Located a short distance from the historic cathedral city of Salisbury, the high-tech 2,800ha facility is now split between the Ministry of Defence, Public Health England and other private businesses.

State-owned Porton Biopharma was founded four years ago to oversee clinical drug development and production activities formerly led by Public Health England.

Bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on cost and 60 per cent on technical score. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 7 June.

Porton Biopharma

Salisbury

Email: jeff.pike@portonbiopharma.com