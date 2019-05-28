Competition: Portobello Swim Centre

Edinburgh Leisure is seeking an architect for a £2.5 million revamp of the Category A-listed Portobello Swim Centre

The winning architect and principal designer will upgrade the Robert Morham-designed Victorian coastal landmark on the eastern fringe of the Scottish capital which was last overhauled more than 17 years ago.

The project – planned to complete in 2021 – will repair the 1898 building, refurbish its interior, replace existing plant and other facilities, and create new changing rooms and showering areas.

In its brief, Edinburgh leisure says the refurbishment project to Portobello Swim Centre is part of their strategic asset management programme. ‘Portobello Swim Centre is a Grade A-listed building. Access and parking for site access/facilities is restricted and this will require to be incorporated within the developed design and construction proposals.

‘Lifecycle works usually entail the upgrading of the building fabric, plant and components together with upgrades to customer-facing areas such as receptions, changing rooms, toilets, staff areas, fitness suites and gym. In addition, self-funding energy-saving investments will be included such as lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical equipment replacement. The project will commence from stage 2 of the RIBA plan of work programme.’

The Portobello Swim Centre was created at the end of the 19th century as a combined public baths and leisure facility for tourists visiting the sea. Built in the Scottish Renaissance-Queen Anne style, the iconic building was last restored in 2002.

The facility – which retains a large number of its original features – includes one of Scotland’s three surviving Turkish Baths as well as a gym and fitness studio.

Applicants must have an annual turnover of at least £100,000 for the past two years. Employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £5 million and public liability insurance of £5 million will also be required.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 10am, 17 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Greg Player

Edinburgh Leisure

Vantage Point

3 Cultins Rd

Edinburgh

EH11 4DF

Tel: +44 1314582124

Email: gregplayer@edinburghleisure.co.uk