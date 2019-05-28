Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Competition: Portobello Swim Centre

28 May, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Full screen
Portobello Swim Centre
  • Comment

Edinburgh Leisure is seeking an architect for a £2.5 million revamp of the Category A-listed Portobello Swim Centre

The winning architect and principal designer will upgrade the Robert Morham-designed Victorian coastal landmark on the eastern fringe of the Scottish capital which was last overhauled more than 17 years ago.

The project – planned to complete in 2021 – will repair the 1898 building, refurbish its interior, replace existing plant and other facilities, and create new changing rooms and showering areas.

In its brief, Edinburgh leisure says the refurbishment project to Portobello Swim Centre is part of their strategic asset management programme. ‘Portobello Swim Centre is a Grade A-listed building. Access and parking for site access/facilities is restricted and this will require to be incorporated within the developed design and construction proposals.

‘Lifecycle works usually entail the upgrading of the building fabric, plant and components together with upgrades to customer-facing areas such as receptions, changing rooms, toilets, staff areas, fitness suites and gym. In addition, self-funding energy-saving investments will be included such as lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical equipment replacement. The project will commence from stage 2 of the RIBA plan of work programme.’

The Portobello Swim Centre was created at the end of the 19th century as a combined public baths and leisure facility for tourists visiting the sea. Built in the Scottish Renaissance-Queen Anne style, the iconic building was last restored in 2002.

The facility – which retains a large number of its original features – includes one of Scotland’s three surviving Turkish Baths as well as a gym and fitness studio.

Applicants must have an annual turnover of at least £100,000 for the past two years. Employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £5 million and public liability insurance of £5 million will also be required.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 10am, 17 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Greg Player
Edinburgh Leisure
Vantage Point
3 Cultins Rd
Edinburgh
EH11 4DF

Tel: +44 1314582124
Email: gregplayer@edinburghleisure.co.uk 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs