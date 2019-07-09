Competition: Pontefract masterplan

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £240,000 contract will draw up a masterplan for the West Yorkshire town, which suffers from a band of ‘unattractive, illegible and incoherent’ development separating its historic inner core from its suburbs.

The project aims to consolidate and transform Pontefract’s poor quality ‘Shatter Zone’ and create new links between the town centre and nearby transport hubs, communities and visitor destinations. DLA Architects previously completed a masterplan for the town in 2007.

In its brief, the council says it is looking for ‘an experienced, multidisciplinary masterplanning consultancy team with strong urban design skills to prepare a masterplan for Pontefract and feasibility and design services in respect of the healthy streets project.

‘The team also needs to have experience of social housing estate regeneration and, in conjunction with this, experience of delivering best-practice tenant engagement and participation.’

Pontefract is a historic market town of around 30,000. Landmarks include Pontefract Racecourse and Pontefract Castle.

The latest masterplan aims to consolidate Ponetfract’s built environment which is currently severed by busy roads, two railways and several large industrial complexes.

Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 6 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Lynne Howard

The Council of the City of Wakefield

Town Hall

Wood Street

Wakefield

WF1 2HQ

Tel: +44 1924302168

Email: lyhoward@wakefield.gov.uk