Competition: Plymouth Marjon University masterplan

The team selected for the estimated £200,000 job will consult with students, staff and the local community to create a ‘transformational’ masterplan for the university.

The 10-year masterplan aims to provide a flexible environment to support Education 4.0 – an emerging paradigm predicted as part of the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ and the blurring of our physical, digital, and biological worlds.

In its brief, the university says it wants ‘a clear and considered masterplan … that serves as the key to environmental, physical, social wellbeing and economic revival of our beautiful campus.

‘The overarching purpose of the campus development masterplan is to recommend a series of strategies for the creation of a unified campus that is both identifiable and integrated, not only with the city, but the wider South West, providing an environment that enhances the experiences of students, staff, visitors and the wider community.’

The programme is expected to focus on upgrades and demolitions rather than comprehensive redevelopments.

Plymouth Marjon University was founded seven years ago and specialises in education, enterprise, culture, sport, health and wellbeing. It occupies a suburban campus on the northern fringes of the historic port city and has more than 2,400 students.

Neighbouring sites include Derriford Hospital and Plymouth City Airport, which closed in 2011 and is now abandoned.

The deadline for applications is midday, 17 June.

