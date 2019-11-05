Competition: Place de l’Avenue McGill College, Montréal

The Ville de Montréal has launched an international contest for a new £17 million public plaza outside McGill College

The free-to-enter multidisciplinary urban design competition seeks proposals for a major new space in the heart of the historic university which was founded in 1821 following a royal charter granted by King George IV.

The phased project will create a new pedestrianised public square spanning four sections of the university’s main avenue between Rue Cathcart to Rue Sherbrooke Ouest in the downtown area of Quebec’s largest city.

According to the brief: ‘The aim of the competition is to select a spatial design concept for the entirety of Place de l’Avenue McGill College. The concept must meet and even surpass the city’s expectations regarding the challenges posed by the project that is the subject of the competition, and which are described in the competition program.

‘At the end of the competition, the jury will select and recommend a winner and, subject to approval by the relevant municipal authorities, the city will award the winner a contract to provide the professional services required to complete the project.’

Montréal is the most populous city within the Canadian province of Quebec. McGill College occupies a large campus in the prestigious Mount Royal district of the settlement.

McGill College Avenue was laid out in 1857 and later widened during the 1980s. The street is home to several large office buildings, a shopping mall and university facilities, and also hosts the city’s annual design festival.

The project is split into two phases with the first covering improvements between Rue Cathcart and Boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest, and the second covering the area from Boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest to Rue Sherbrooke Ouest.

The three-stage competition will select a team to transform the prominent avenue into a public space for students and the wider community. Judges will include Lola Sheppard; architect and partner at Lateral Office of Toronto; Olivier Philippe, founding partner of Agence Ter in Paris; and Christiane Rail, project architect at the Ville de Montréal.

Five teams will be invited to proceed to a paid, second design phase following an anonymous and unpaid conceptual first round. One overall winner and two runner ups will later be invited to participate in a third round and respond to questions raised by the jury.

The deadline for applications is 19 December.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

McGill College : l’avenue réinventée

Concours international de design urbain pluridisciplinaire

700, rue De la Gauchetière Ouest, 28e étage

Montréal (Québec) H3B 5M2

Canada

Email: concours.mcgillcollege@gmail.com