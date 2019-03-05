Competition: Peterchurch Primary School

The team chosen for the estimated £30,000-to-£100,000 contract will complete a feasibility study exploring options to regenerate the school which currently hosts 120 pupils and occupies a series of buildings on the edge of Peterchurch which are considered no longer fit for purpose.

The 1,317m² project will expand the school capacity to 210, maximise its use of space and meet existing space standards for schools, reduce carbon footprint and maintenance costs, restore an existing swimming pool and integrate a pre-school into the complex.

According to the brief: ‘The current school accommodation is not fit for purpose both in regard to its suitability, as set out in DfE Building Bulletin 103 ‘Area Guidelines for Schools’, and the condition of the buildings.

‘The aim of the project is to establish a suitable design proposal which can provide a modern school environment for the long-term future of the school. The objective will be to provide a master plan which can demonstrate how this can be achieved; and that the design does not result in the school being landlocked.’

Peterchurch is a small village of 745 residents located in the ‘Golden Valley’ area of Hereford overlooking Wales’ Black Mountains. The settlement features two schools, a police station, two pubs and a Norman church which was recently refurbished by local practice Communion Design.

Peterchurch Primary School occupies a small site next to the busy B4348 road and features several deteriorating structures including an original Victorian building and headmaster’s house, a former village hall, and some modular facilities.

The project will redevelop the site and deliver a new 210-capacity school featuring improved landscaping, public realm and parking provisions. An existing swimming pool on the site will also be re-roofed.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 20 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Phillip Clayton

Herefordshire Council

Council Offices

Plough Lane

Hereford

HR4 0LE

Tel: +44 1432383729

Email: phillip.clayton@herefordshire.gov.uk