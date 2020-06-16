Competition: Peter-McGill Centre, Montréal

The City of Montréal has launched an international two-stage competition for a new CAD $13.8 million community centre in the downtown Peter-McGill neighbourhood

The team selected for the estimated CAD $1.9 million contract will create a new 5,310m² library and combined cultural and community centre on the ground floor of a new high-rise building designed by local practice Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architects.

The Peter-McGill Centre project will create a new ‘fluid and intuitive’ civic hub for the historic Montréal neighbourhood next to Mount Royal Park. Four multidisciplinary teams will each receive CAD $86,500 to draw up conceptual proposals and present to the jury during the competition’s second phase.

According to the brief: ’Montréal is launching a multidisciplinary architecture competition to develop the Peter-McGill Centre, in order to create a vibrant and revitalizing flagship project for the neighbourhood.The project consists primarily of transforming the interior of a base building into a vibrant centre with a fluid, intuitive layout that combines the functions of a library, cultural centre, and social and community spaces.

‘The project will foster and maintain a sense of belonging and representativeness in the community while emphasizing the centre’s presence within the building complex, its urban setting, and the neighbourhood as a whole. The new project will form the neighbourhood’s nerve centre, serving as a forum for public innovation and a focal point for citizens and organisations who develop activities in tune with today’s needs in order to create a better tomorrow – a venue for culture as a vector of change and citizen empowerment.’

Montréal is the most populous city in Canada’s French-speaking Quebec province. The Montreal Design Bureau was launched 25 years ago to boost design quality across the city and promote local design and architectural talent.

Montreal was named a UNESCO City of Design in 2006 and is home to a growing creative industry along with leading institutions such as the International Council of Design. The latest project will create a new community and cultural centre for the Peter-McGill neighbourhood.

Located between University Ave, Camillien-Houde Street and the Ville-Marie highway – Peter-McGill is home to around 33,000 people of whom more than 62 per cent emigrated from outside Canada. Average incomes in Peter-McGill are around CAD $8,000 lower than in the wider region.

Judges include Jean Bouvrette, engineer at the City of Montréal; Alain Carle of Alain Carle Architects; Daniel Smith of Smith Vigeant Architects; and Amélie Harbec from the libraries directorate at the City of Montréal.

The deadline for applications is 16 July.

