Competition: Penryn Campus masterplan, Cornwall

Falmouth University and the University of Exeter are seeking a masterplanner to rethink the future of their shared Penryn Campus in Cornwall along retrofit principles

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £150,000-to-£180,000 contract will explore a range of development options for the suburban site on the outskirts of Penryn near Falmouth focussing on retrofit and reconfiguration rather demolition and reconstruction.

The commission is being tendered by Falmouth Exeter Plus (FX Plus) – a service delivery partnership set up by the two universities which have jointly run the 28-hectare campus, formerly a convent school, for the last 21 years.

According to the brief: ‘FX Plus wishes to procure an independent consultant to develop the campus master plan, taking account of FX Plus’s 2030 estates strategy as well as evolving architectural, space and land management issues. FX Plus requires the approach to be transformational in regard of our current estate, through modification of existing buildings in place of demolition and re-builds.

‘The outputs of the resultant campus master plan also need to be future proofed in order to inform the FX Plus’s planned capital expenditure programme to 2030. The campus master plan must also promote health and well-being by providing an environment that inspires and encourages healthy working and living.’

The University of Exeter was founded in 1955 while Falmouth University received its university status in 2012. Since 1998 the two institutions have jointly-run the 28-hectare Penryn Campus on the northern fringes of Penryn.

FX Plus delivers shared higher education services for the two universities throughout Cornwall on the Penryn Campus and on other campuses in Falmouth and in Truro. It is owned 50:50 by the two parties.

The latest framework will identify a range of development options exploring both the ‘growth and modernisation’ potential of the Penryn Campus. Recent additions to the site include a new £6.5 million Launchpad building by BDP and a £10 million library extension by Burwell Deakins.

Around 4,000 students currently study on the campus but the universities expect this number to grow to 6,500 by 2030, with a further 8,500 studying ‘off-campus’. The masterplanner will deliver an adaptable strategic development framework offering a cohesive long-term approach to the site.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality, 20 per cent on cost, and 10 per cent on performance at interview. The deadline for applications is midday on 18 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Falmouth Exeter Plus

Penryn Campus

PENRYN

TR10 9FE

Email: Procurement@fxplus.ac.uk