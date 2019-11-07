Competition: Peabody framework

Teams selected for the four year Primary Consultants Framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the major housing association which is aiming to deliver more than 3,000 new homes every year from 2021.

The framework is divided into ten lots with the architecture lot – worth an estimated £6.25 million per year in fees – set to cover masterplanning, refurbishments and ad hoc advice. The new framework comes a year after Peabody completed a merger with Family Mosaic to create one of the largest housing associations in London and the South East with 55,000 homes.

According to the brief: ‘Built on shared values and capabilities following the merger with Family Mosaic, we will achieve even more together. The new Peabody Group will continue to invest in our existing homes so that they meet the current and future needs of 21st century families. But we will also build more homes each year, working with partners to tackle the housing crisis and extending our offer to those with the greatest housing need.

‘Peabody is expanding its development programme and since merging with Family Mosaic in July 2017 has made a successful start in building a pipeline to deliver over 3,000 homes per year from 2021. Peabody’s role as a responsible and accountable developer, exerting the appropriate level of control and influence over its projects, is also intended to increase to match and facilitate this ambitious target.’

Founded by American philanthropist George Peabody in 1862, Peabody is today one of London’s largest providers of public housing. Paebody completed a £618 million merger with Family Mosaic in 2018, creating a development pipeline of 11,825 homes across London and the South East.

Major projects underway include a 1,500-home regeneration of Thamesmead designed by Proctor and Matthews Architects, Mecanoo, Bell Philips Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Project Orange; and 1,000 units on the site of Holloway Prison masterplanned by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The new framework will replace Peabody’s £130million Major Projects Panel which was launched in 2014. Teams selected at the time included Alison Brooks Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Haworth Tompkins Architects and Mecanoo.

The new framework’s ten lots will cover architecture, landscape architecture, building services engineering, structural engineering, employers agents, quantity surveying, project management, development consultancy, planning consultancy, and valuation surveying.

Peabody is starting with procuring the first seven lots and the remaining three will be launched at a later date. Bidders for the framework should hold £10 million of professional indemnity insurance, £5 million of publiliability insurance, and £5 million of employer’s liability insurance.

Around 16 architects will be shortlisted. Applications will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 6 December.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Liam Cochrane

Peabody

Minster Court

45-47 Westminster Bridge Road

London

SE1 7JB

Email: liam.cochrane@peabody.org.uk

Tel: +44 8000224040