Competition: Paya Lebar Town, Singapore

The anonymous ‘Runway for Your Imagination’ competition seeks innovative proposals to create a landmark new mixed-use settlement on the site of the enormous air base which is due to be relocated elsewhere from 2030

Participants may either create a masterplan for the entire airfield and surrounding areas; draw up concepts for a new public space on the 3.8km long runway; or propose a strategy for reconfiguring several of the airport’s historic structures. The winner of the open category will receive a $5,000 prize and a student prize of $3,000 will also be awarded.

According to the brief: ‘With the relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase from the 2030s onwards, the airbase and its surrounding industrial areas can progressively be transformed into a highly liveable and sustainable new town, built on its unique heritage as a former airport and airbase. The possibilities are immense, and we would like to hear how you envision this place to be in future, including ideas on how some of the former airport buildings and parts of the runway can be repurposed to celebrate the area’s rich aviation heritage.

‘Due to aviation noise and height limits, the 800-hectare airbase is pre-dominantly surrounded by a ring of industrial developments today. With the relocation of the airbase from the 2030s onwards, there is scope to study the redevelopment of some of these industrial areas to other land uses in future. The airbase together with adjacent industrial areas and amenities including Bedok Reservoir is about 2,000 ha, comparable to Tampines estate which has about 300,000 residents.’

Originally used as Singapore’s international airport from 1955 to 1981, the site was later transformed into an air base which is now due to close and relocate elsewhere. The latest competition – organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Architects and the Singapore Institute of Planners – aims to kickstart discussions about the future of the 800-hectare area as a new ’Paya Lebar Town’.

Submissions should include a single A0 board featuring images and diagrams, and a single A4 page of written project description. The overall winner of the open category will receive a $5,000 prize while a second prize of $4,000 and third prize of $3,000 will also be awarded.

The overall student winner will take home $3,000 with a second prize of $2,000 and third prize of $1,000 also awarded. Winning concepts from the competition will be used to help create design principles and a planning brief for the area’s future redevelopment.

The deadline for applications is 5pm local time on 27 March.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Runway for Your Imagination

Ideas Competition for Paya Lebar Airbase

45 Maxwell Road

The URA Centre

Singapore

069118

Email: URA_PLAB@ura.gov.sg