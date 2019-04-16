Competition: Passivhaus council housing, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton City Council is seeking an architect for new Passivhaus dwellings on three sites

The team chosen for the estimated £640,000 contract will draw up plans for three ‘good quality and cost effective’ affordable rent developments on separate sites throughout the west Midlands city.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, is the latest major housebuilding tender to be announced by the ambitious local authority. Applicants must demonstrate prior experience of delivering Passivhaus social housing on infill areas of land and small sites.

According to the brief: ‘Wolverhampton City Council delivering new council housing developments on three sites in Wolverhampton. This is a high-profile activity for CWC and the selection of appropriate partners is critical to its success. The delivery of good quality, cost effective housing is key to achieving the client’s aspirations.

‘The client intends to proceed with residential development at these three sites, for which architectural and other design services are required to progress the schemes to full planning consent. It is a requirement that the architect and design team produce designs and drawings to meet and achieve full certification to Passivhaus “Classic” standard.’

Wolverhampton, named after King Wulfhere of Mercia, is a major city 20km north-west of Birmingham and home to around 250,000 people.

The latest contract comes a year after the council launched a search for a design team to deliver new market homes on sites previously used as care homes.

In 2016, Wolverhampton City Council’s arm’s length management organisation –Wolverhampton Homes – tendered for an architect to deliver up to 15 residential schemes on infill and former garage sites.

Bidders for the latest project must hold £10 million worth of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, £2 million of professional indemnity insurance, and £5 million of product liability insurance.

The deadline for applications is 3pm 14 May.

