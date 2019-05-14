Competition: Pasir Panjang Power District

The Powering Up Pasir Panjang competition – supported by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) – seeks innovative proposals to transform the 15ha former industrial waterfront site into a ‘distinctive lifestyle destination’ over the next 15-20 years.

The contest is divided into two categories: the conceptual masterplan category seeks ideas from the public to transform the site with new lifestyle amenities; while the professional category invites architects to transform the older of two power stations into a new events venue. The overall winners in each category will receive $3,000.

URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: ‘We welcome the chance to partner the public in rejuvenating the Pasir Panjang Power District, an important part of Singapore’s industrial history. Through this competition, we hope to seek out fresh ideas that will do justice to this unique site and bring it into the future in creative ways.’

Tan Boon Khai, chief executive of SLA, said: ‘Many of our state properties including Pasir Panjang Power Station “A” are iconic and have a rich history. This distinct red-brick building has also seen a lot of interest for event use. Through this partnership with the public, we hope to be able to introduce innovative ways to repurpose and adapt the use of this property for the public and community to enjoy.’

The Pasir Panjang Power District was transformed into an energy-producing hub during the 1950s and 1960s. It is located at the western end of Singapore’s Greater Southern Waterfront close to the Labrador Nature Reserve.

The site features two power stations – ‘A’ and ‘B’ – which were both decommissioned in the late 20th century following the construction of cleaner alternatives elsewhere in the city.

The latest project aims to rejuvenate the site, which currently features offices, serviced apartments and storage facilities along with several disused buildings which have hosted public events.

A series of prizes worth $3,000, £2,500, £2,000, £1,500, £1,000 and £500 will be awarded in each category. The deadline for applications is 25 June.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: ura_power_district@ura.gov.sg