Competition: Paddington Connections

The competition invites artists, architects and designers to propose an ‘interactive and sustainable’ public realm artwork connecting Eastbourne Terrace to Bishop’s Bridge Road, the Grand Union Canal and other new developments within the district, which has witnessed major regeneration over the past two decades.

The project aims to remedy the fractured public realm surrounding the major transport hub, which will be served by the Elizabeth Line when it opens. Three shortlisted teams will each receive £1,000 to further develop their schemes during the contest’s second round, and the overall winner will be constructed on site by 31 March 2020.

In its brief, the Paddington Partnership says: ‘Despite ongoing development activity, several Paddington schemes and estates experience severance by virtue of geography and infrastructure. Permeability can be weak unless you know the area, which lacks a common thread. Movement from and around the station is hampered by poor information and a hostile pedestrian environment.

‘Entrants are invited to use walls, bridges, street furniture, building façades, crossings and surfaces as the canvas for a sustainable, interactive artwork which makes the area more legible, welcoming and coherent and responds to the local context, character and heritage.’

The Paddington Partnership represents local businesses and landholders including British Land, European Land, Derwent London, CC Land, YardNine, Heathrow Express and Tishman Speyer.

Paddington station was constructed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1854 as the London terminus for the Great Western Railway. Since 1999 the former industrial district surrounding the station has been designated an ‘opportunity area’ resulting in huge numbers of offices and new homes being constructed.

Key developments in the area include Paddington Central by KPF, Sidell Gibson, Dexter Moren and Sheppard Robson; Merchant Square featuring buildings by Mossessian Architecture and Robin Partington Architects; Paddington Square by Renzo Piano and tp bennett, and 20 Eastbourne Terrace by Stiff + Trevillion.

Proposals for the installation must be graphic or art-led and should start on Eastbourne Terrace before continuing along Bishop’s Bridge Road to the canal, Paddington Central, the Brunel Building, Merchant Square, London Street and Paddington Square.

Submissions will be judged on their artistic quality, deliverability, sustainability and interactive components, contribution to placemaking and social value, durability and value for money.

British Land will act as delivery agent for the project and secure all necessary consents for its delivery. The deadline for applications is midday, 1 May.

How to apply

Contact details

Email: Kay_Buxton@thisispaddington.com