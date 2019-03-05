Competition: Oxford City Council framework

Teams selected for the four-year framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of schemes backed by the council and other local authorities within Oxfordshire.

The framework is run by council-owned Oxford Direct Services (ODS) and divided into eight lots covering lead consultancy, project management, principal designer services, architecture, cost consultancy, services engineering, structural engineering, and planning and masterplanning.

In its brief, the council says: ‘ODS has a large amount of construction and redevelopment work for various local councils and private developers. ODS is a Teckal company to OCC and therefore works on behalf and is entirely owned by OCC.

‘There are a number of substantive growth programmes which are impacting the local economy and councils. ODS is looking to shorten its procurement chain and have its own construction professional services framework contract which provides good value for money and helps the local economy. Therefore ODS is looking for suppliers that have capacity and can genuinely service the Oxfordshire area.’

Oxford is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK, with 152,000 residents as well as 46,000 commuters and 9.5 million visitors every year.

ODS was launched in 2012 as a Teckal-compliant local authority trading company and later converted in 2018 into a wholly-owned social enterprise. The company delivers all of the council’s statutory services including waste and recycling, street cleaning, parks maintenance, and road repairs.

Services are also sold by ODS to other local organisations and companies and the company aims to generate around £10.4 million for council coffers over the next four years. ODS also manages Oxford’s stock of 7,800 council homes.

A maximum of three suppliers will be selected for each lot. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for application is midday, 23 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Kay Allsopp

Oxford City Council

St Aldate’s Chambers

St Aldates

Oxford

OX1 1DS

Email: KAllsopp@oxford.gov.uk