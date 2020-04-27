Competition: Oswestry masterplan

The commercially-led multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £50,000-£100,000 contract will draw up an ‘investable concept masterplan’ for the historic English market town close to the Welsh border, identifying new uses for abandoned buildings and public realm upgrades.

The commission will lead to the creation of an action plan which can be used to shape short, medium and longer-term priorities for the town centre. A movement and access strategy will also be required along with suggestions for transport, traffic and car parking management.

According to the brief: ‘The Future Oswestry group wish to develop a collective vision for the town that can be tested through engagement with the public and stakeholders.

‘The council wishes to appoint a multidisciplinary team to help refresh and further develop the vision and framework, map the physical connections and relationships between key assets, areas and future movement modes and routes, and produce an investable concept masterplan for the evolution of the town.’

Oswestry is an ancient settlement in north Shropshire located about 8km from the Welsh border. Designated as a Conservation Area, the town centre features a large number of listed and historic buildings, with its historic main thoroughfares linked by a series of ‘undervalued’ allies and public spaces.

The latest project is backed by the Future Oswestry group which has previously focused on repurposing disused town centre buildings into new offices and housing. The group – comprising Oswestry Town Council, Shropshire Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District – recently sponsored a Heritage Action Zone submission to Historic England for Oswestry’s High Street.

The new sustainable masterplan for Oswestry town centre will set out to tackle a significant number of empty shops and generally ‘unsympathetic public realm’ which discourages footfall within the town centre. It will also produce a range of ‘suitable, feasible and acceptable options appraisals which may be tested for commercial viability, phasing and timing.’

Applications should include a fixed price quotation, indicative work programme, CVs, insurance details, referees and a proposed response to the brief. Bids for the contract will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 14 May.

