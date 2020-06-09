Competition: One Opera Square, Limerick

Limerick 2030 is on the hunt for a design team to deliver the first phase of its ambitious €180 million Project Opera development

The winning team will design and deliver a new 8,000m² single-storey basement beneath the entire 1.6 hectare site and create a new 14,649m² flexible office complex featuring ground floor retail overlooking Michael Street within the historic city’s Georgian Quarter.

The scheme is the first phase in Limerick’s 41,800m² Project Opera regeneration which will deliver offices, residential, retail, restaurants, cafes and a new city Library on the site of a semi-derelict urban block next to The Hunt Museum. The entire project, masterplanned by Aecom, was given the go-ahead by Ireland’s An Bord Pleanála planning appeal authority in February.

According to the brief: ‘The contracting authority require an architect led single point design team (SPDT) for the design, procurement, construction and delivery of the project opera contract B works, which includes excavation and construction of the overall basement and construction of the commercial office building, over retail, restaurant/café/bar at ground floor, referred to as Parcel 1 at the project opera site.

‘The project opera site is a 3.7 acre site located in Limerick City between Rutland Street, Patrick Street, Ellen Street, Michael Street and Bank Place. Planning permission has been obtained, however the full SPDT will be required to review the current design to ensure the design is fully coordinated prior to commencing detailed design stage. On award of the design and build contract, the architect led SPDT will be novated to the contractor to act as the design and build contractor’s design team.’

Limerick is the third most populous city in the Republic of Ireland. The historic settlement, bordered by the rivers Shannon and Abbey, is famous for its Georgian central district which features the largest concentration of Georgian town houses in Ireland outside of Dublin.

Project Opera will transform a large riverside urban block which features a city library, a large car park and several disused Georgian buildings. The ambitious redevelopment, which has been criticised by heritage campaigners, will create 3,000 new jobs in a mix of new-build and converted historic structures on the site.

The current competition focuses on One Opera Square which will be the first phase. The winning team will create a new office complex with retail and a restaurant, café or bar at ground level along with a large basement for car parking across the entire development plot.

The deadline for applications is midday, 3 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Ciaran McArdle

Limerick 2030 Strategic Development

The Mercantile

Gardens International

Henry Street

Limerick

V94 4A62

Ireland

Email: c.mcardle@cogentassociates.ie

Tel: +353 16344850