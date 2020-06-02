Competition: Old Town Hall, Whitby

The winning team will draw up plans to revitalise the landmark Jonathan Pickernell-designed civic complex which was constructed in 1788 and has been disused for more than a decade.

The project, supported by Scarborough Borough Council, will transform the upper level into a new art gallery while converting the colonnaded ground floor into a café and creating enhanced facilities for traders in the surrounding Market Square.

According to the brief: ‘The council wishes to undertake full renovation of the entire building fabric so securing its structural integrity and improving its visual appearance. Proposals are to be developed to renovate the 1st floor and attic rooms of the Old Town Hall building retaining and/or restoring original features for use as an art gallery and/or studio space.

‘Currently used as open space, it is envisaged that glazed panels with timber frames be fitted between the columns [of the undercroft]. Access to the undercroft is to be gained from the east side of the building by way of an accessible level entrance. It is proposed to provide a frame structure within the paved area of the Market Square in order to provide electricity, lighting and anchor points for nine traders. The design of the frame must leave as much of the Market Square open as possible.’

Whitby is a picturesque seaside town and port located on the east coast of North Yorkshire around 40km east of Middlesbrough. The Old Town Hall was built by local landlord Nathaniel Cholmley in 1788 and designed by architect Jonathan Pickernell.

The civic complex, located in the East Cliff old town area of the settlement, was originally used for collecting taxes and for settling legal disputes. The hall was raised on several Doric columns creating a large under croft for market trading.

Today the building is unused and the surrounding Market Square hosts 13 market pitches which are used three days a week. The complex was last restored in the 1960s and is now in need of restoration.

The team selected for the latest project, planned to start on site in 2021, will complete a feasibility study and carry out RIBA Stages 2-to-3. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 30 June.

