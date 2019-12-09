Competition: Old Refectory, Park Royal

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) is seeking a design team for a new SME and micro-business hub

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £30,000-to-£50,000 commission will carry out a feasibility and development study for a start-up centre for smaller businesses within west London’s rapidly growing Park Royal industrial zone.

The What Works Park Royal project is part of a wider ‘Maker’s Mile’ initiative which aims to promote emerging enterprise within the area, which is home to more than 1,700 businesses and 40,000 jobs. It will convert a former workhouse refectory next to Central Middlesex Hospital which will form the centre of a new residential-led development by Network Homes.

In its brief, the corporation says: ‘An opportunity has arisen to transform the Old Refectory Building adjacent to the Central Middlesex Hospital into a vibrant facility to support businesses and communities in Park Royal and the new town centre. The building and surrounding land have been acquired by Network Homes, which will be delivering a residential-led scheme on-site.

‘The Old Refectory Building will be renovated for it to be capable of housing a range of uses including industrial and associated business space and community and event space. It will be designed to provide maximum flexibility so the operator appointed by Network Homes can experiment with different uses, services, projects and initiatives and help us understand the mix of community, civic and business space that best supports growth in a modern industrial estate and supports new residents.’

The OPDC was founded by the mayor of London four years ago to promote regeneration of the area, which would be served by the HS2 rail link. A design team led by AECOM with Asif Khan, BIG, Maccreanor Lavington and WilkinsonEyre was appointed in 2017 to masterplan the huge former industrial site.

The latest project focuses on the Park Royal area of the development zone, where it is feared increasing rents and demand for industrial space could see smaller businesses priced out of the estate, undermining its long-term economic resilience.

The scheme – supported by the mayor’s Good Growth fund, West London Business and Ealing Council – aims to create an affordable employment space for new enterprises starting out in Park Royal. It will convert an existing two-storey 1908 complex which was once part of a former workhouse.

Network Homes purchased the site earlier this year as part of a wider plot which is expected to host 160 new affordable homes. Once complete, the employment hub and neighbouring hospital will form part of a town centre featuring 1,500 new homes.

Bids for the feasibility study contract will be evaluated 75 per cent on technical score and 25 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 7 January.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Claudia Newman

Transport for London

Windsor House

London

SW1H 0BD

Email: claudianewman.CPT@tfl.gov.uk

Tel: 0203 054 0751