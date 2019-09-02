Competition: North Vauxhall public realm

Lambeth Council is looking for a team to design a public realm masterplan for North Vauxhall, central London

The team selected for the estimated £160,000 contract will create an ‘accessible, welcoming, high-quality, dynamic and inclusive’ strategy for enhancing public spaces throughout the area bounded by Kennington Lane, Kennington Road, Albert Embankment and Lambeth Road.

The project aims to boost the cultural identity of the district which is home to Caruso St John’s 2016 Stirling Prize-shortlisted Newport Street Gallery (pictured). Additional aims to include helping to tackle air pollution and encouraging more pedestrian and cyclist activity.

In its brief, the council says: ‘This commission invites an innovative, collaborative and creative thinking multidisciplinary urban design or landscape architecture-led consortium to tender for the production of a North Vauxhall public realm delivery plan. This will form part of wider efforts by the council to ensure that growth and investment in its opportunity areas brings benefits for all.

‘This commission should establish a design framework for the study area, which relates to and builds on existing policy and strategy documents, identify a range of design projects that could be brought forward (at a variety of scales and levels of intervention), and develop concept and developed designs for selected projects (to RIBA Stage 2 & 3). These outputs should be brought together into a ten-year Public Realm Delivery Plan document as the final commission output.’

The subject zone is part of the larger Vauxhall Nine Elms Opportunity Area which has witnessed massive regeneration over the past decade and is tipped to deliver 18,500 new homes and 18,500 additional jobs locally.

Landmark projects in the vicinity include Vauxhall City Farm by Base Associates and the 28-storey Merano mixed-use residential tower by RSHP. In May, the then housing secretary James Brokenshire called-in Zaha Hadid Architects’ contentious proposal for a £600 million pair of skyscrapers nearby.

The latest study aims to identify solutions to improve the quality of public realm throughout North Vauxhall and also upgrade safety. The many railway arches within the area could also form part of the strategy.

The district was the subject of an earlier RIBA competition for a new linear park which was won by Erect Architecture six years ago.

The deadline for applications is midday, 4 October.



How to apply

View the contract for more information

Contact details

Carole Ferguson

Lambeth Council

Town Hall

Brixton Hill

London

SW2 1RW

Tel: +44 2079261000

Email: cferguson@lambeth.gov.uk