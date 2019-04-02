Competition: Norfolk Recycling Centres

The multidisciplinary team chosen for the £337,500 contract will design and deliver extensions to the existing Sheringham and Morningthorpe recycling centres, and oversee the relocation of the Wymondham (pictured) and Ketteringham recycling centres to new sites nearby.

The phased project, planned to complete in 2022, aims to relieve pressure on the sites which have seen increased demand due to local housing growth and the closure of historic landfills. All four schemes will also include a reuse shop where recycled items can be sold on.

In its brief, the council says it has ‘approved a programme of capital investment in the recycling centre network to be delivered by 2022. The sites must be fit for purpose with sufficient flexibility to deliver an efficient service allowing further improvements and innovation to increase reuse and recycling.

‘The council wishes to procure sole contractor support to secure planning consent, relevant operating permits, design to consent and to develop the specifications for two new sites and two existing site extensions (four sites in total) phased between 2019 to 2021.’

Norfolk County Council is responsible for delivering services to around 900,000 residents. The council operates a network of 20 recycling centres which receive around 1.2 million visitors a year.

Currently, only nine of the existing sites feature reuse shops while seven operate trade waste schemes. The latest project will upgrade and expand facilities at four separate recycling centres throughout the county.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 2pm, 23 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Norfolk County Council

County Hall

Martineau Lane

Norwich

NR1 2DH

Email: sourcingteam@norfolk.gov.uk