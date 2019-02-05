Competition: Newport Transporter Bridge

Newport City Council is recruiting a design team for a major £9 million overhaul of the Welsh city’s iconic Grade I-listed transporter bridge

The winning consultants will draw up plans to restore the 1906 landmark, which is one of the world’s last crossings of its kind still in use, as well as creating a new visitor centre focusing on its history.

The project aims to boost local and international tourism surrounding the 73.6m-high structure, which carries vehicles across the River Usk using a suspended gondola and also features a high-level pedestrian walkway.

The contract is divided into four lots calling for architectural design, conservation engineering design, a pre-construction building contractor, and a pre-construction conservation contractor.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The consultant commissions will comprise full design team services for the delivery of the visitor centre, any proposed interface with the existing Grade I-listed bridge structure and the repairs to the existing Grade I-listed bridge structure.

‘The commission will be for these services up to RIBA Stage 4. Two separate contractors (one for the visitor centre and one for the bridge repair and restoration) will be appointed to the pre-construction phase to work with each design team to provide a deliverable solution in line with the outline budget.

‘This work will form part of a Round 2 application to the Heritage Lottery Fund.’

The Newport Transporter Bridge was designed by French engineer Ferdinand Arnodin and opened to commercial traffic in 1906.

The deadline for applications is midday, 4 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Anthony Morris

Newport City Council

Civic Centre

Newport

NP20 4UR

Tel: +44 1633240412

Email: anthony.morris@newportnorse.co.uk