Competition: Newcastle retail core

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £400,000 design contract will draw up plans to reconfigure Northumberland Street (pictured) as a new retail ‘spine’ for the city while also transforming nearby Blackett Street, New Bridge Street West and Pilgrim Street into a new pedestrian priority district.

The Newcastle City Centre Retail Core Transformation project will ‘declutter and re-organise’ the area while consolidate servicing and deliveries away from the main street to create new spaces for street trading, activities and busking. New public realm will also be introduced to boost dwell times while other investments will see existing frontages improved.

According to the brief: ‘A successful and sustainable retail core is fundamental to our long-term vision of achieving and maintaining sustainable economic growth and becoming a significant EU destination city. Newcastle retail core is compact, and performance is strong but when compared with other EU and UK regional centres, there is scope to improve.

‘Newcastle City Council is seeking to appoint a lead designer for the retail core transformation programme. The selected organisation will require the skills, resources and experience to provide this service and play a central role in the successful delivery of the Council’s ambitious transformation programme.’

Located around 446km north of London, Newcastle is the eighth most populous city in the UK and the largest settlement in the North East of England. Newcastle is a major regional hub for education, government, commerce and entertainment, and receives around eight million visitors a year to its central zone.

The latest project focusses on historic Northumberland Street which connects the Grade I-listed Grey’s Monument to the George Kenyon-designed Newcastle Civic Centre and Newcastle University. The initiative will transform the 400 metre-long street – which features many large retail stores and the Eldon Square Shopping Centre – into a new civic thoroughfare.

Improvements to nearby Blackett Street, New Bridge Street West and Pilgrim Street will also be delivered as part of the scheme which aims to boost ‘accessibility, wayfinding and connectivity’ throughout the city’s core retail zone.

Ongoing projects nearby include the Sir Terry Farrell Building which is being transformed into a new £4 million hub for architecture and cities designed by Elliott Architects and Space Architects.

The winning team will be expected to feature an architect, landscape architect, civil and structural engineer, mechanical and electrical designer, and CDM principal designer. Rivington Land has already been appointed as lead advisor to the project. Cushman and Wakefield and Faulkner Browns created a masterplan to rejuvenate the area three years ago.

Applicants will be expected to hold employer’s liability insurance of £10 million, public liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity cover of £5 million. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on response to the specification and 40 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 16 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Commissioning and Procurement

Newcastle City Council

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 8QH

Tel: +44 1912777664

Email:

Fax: +44 1912114832