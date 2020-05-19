Competition: New Tepna, Náchod

The two-stage competition invites architects to draw up high-quality proposals to transform the site of a former Tepna cotton mill factory close to the city’s central Castle Park hill into a new ‘sought-after destination for living and work offering social and cultural life.’

The phased ‘New Tepna’ project will retain some industrial buildings while creating a major new public plaza and accommodation for up to 800 residents. New shopping spaces, service areas and offices will also be delivered along with a kindergarten, community centre, art centre and fire station.

According to the brief: ‘New Tepna is supposed to be a showcase of Czech urbanism and proof of the ability of the public sector to solve complicated post-industrial areas in the city centre. The aim is to create a lively and citizen-valued part of the city linked to the historic centre. It will not compete with the historic centre, but instead take on some functions that currently threaten it. For example, supplementing parking and pedestrian roads, i.e. extension of pedestrian zones and trade routes from the historic city.

‘New Tepna will be a compact and natural part of Náchod. The goal is to create a place to live, work, relax and live together in the 21st century. New Tepna is supposed to be a sustainable part of the city, supporting community coexistence and increasing the competitiveness of N áchod in the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries (Poland and Germany). The idea is to create a part of the city with a diverse programme and mixed features that will be both horizontal and vertical. New Tepna is to build on the high-quality architecture of Náchod, it will define the houses on the plots corresponding to the city. Diverse activities will ensure all-day (24 hours) use of the site.

Náchod is a small city of around 20,000 residents located in the mountainous Hradec Králové Region of the Czech Republic. The city centre is dominated by a large public square featuring a church, a historic hilltop castle, and the disused site of the former Tepna mill which closed for redevelopment in 2006.

The competition focusses on the transformation of the large post-industrial Tepna site located at the foot of the city’s prominent Castle Park. The area is mostly owned by the city council and has been partially cleared but includes neighbouring residential areas and a Lidl supermarket.

Submissions will be judged on their quality of urban design; quality of public space solutions; resilience, project phasing, and long-term sustainability of the design; quality of transport solution; and connections to surrounding buildings in Castle Park.

Judges will include Jan Birke, mayor of Náchod; Jan Čtvrtečka, deputy mayor of Náchod; Pavel Hnilička of Hnilička architects; Michal Kudrnáč from the commission set up to oversee the future of the Tepna complex; and former Chief Architect of Copenhagen, Tina Saaby.

The overall winner will receive a CZK 1,000,000 while a second prize of CZK 750,000 and third prize of CZK 500,000 will also be awarded. A CZK 400,000 prize fund will also be shared between participants in the second phase who failed to place in the competition.

Applications may be in English or Czech and the deadline for applications is 2pm local time on 25 September.



How to apply

Visit the competition website and view the contract notice for more information

