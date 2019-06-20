Competition: New Engineering and Design Facility, University of Plymouth

The University of Plymouth is holding a contest for a new 10,650m² low-energy engineering, art, design and architecture faculty

The ‘competitive dialogue’ process, launched by the RIBA, will select a team to deliver a combined home for the university’s School of Engineering and School of Art, Design and Architecture on a prominent site on the western fringe of the university’s city centre campus.

The New Engineering and Design Facility project will reconfigure and refurbish the existing 1970s Babbage Building (pictured) and create a 3,140m² extension. Between three and five multidisciplinary teams will be invited to participate in the dialogue phase involving design-approach workshop sessions prior to the submission of final tenders in early October.

Trevor Wills, director of estates and facilities at the university said: ‘The New Engineering and Design Facility is part of our long-term vision to create a sustainable campus that both educates and inspires.

‘It will offer a state-of-the-art setting for the engineers and designers of tomorrow, giving us the ultimate place to bring together students, academics and industry in an environment that not only benefits them but also society as a whole.’

The University of Plymouth has around 21,600 students and 2,900 staff staff, and is based on a campus next to the city’s main station. In April, it emerged the university was considering 100-to-150 redundancies amid falling student numbers, according to Plymouth Live.

Key campus landmarks include the copper-clad Roland Levinsky Building by Henning Larsen and BDP, The House performing arts centre by Burwell Deakins, and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ Plymouth School of Creative Arts.

Last month, the city’s other centre for higher education – Plymouth Marjon University – launched a search for a masterplanner to rethink its suburban campus.

The latest project will upgrade and extend the four-storey Babbage Building which is named after the nineteenth century English mathematician Charles Babbage.

The new complex will feature digital fabrication and rapid prototyping facilities and is intended to boost links between the university and businesses.

The deadline for applications is midday, 30 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

RIBA Competitions

No 1 Aire Street

Leeds

LS1 4PR

Tel: 0113 203 1490

Email: riba.competitions@riba.org