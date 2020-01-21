Competition: New Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

The Province of Nova Scotia in Canada has launched an international contest to design an £82 million (CAD $140 million) waterfront art gallery in Halifax

The two-stage competition will select a design team to deliver a major new home for the historic Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, currently based inside the 1867 Dominion Building on Hollis Street.

The 13,200m² project will be the centrepiece of an emerging new ‘Arts District’ complex within the Nova Scotian capital on Lower Water Street between Bishop’s Landing and Salter Street (pictured). The building will be twice the size of the gallery’s existing home allowing annual visitor numbers to double to 120,000.

Gallery director and chief executive Nancy Noble said: ‘We are seeking an exceptional team of architects and designers to realise the ambitions of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and the dream of creating an inclusive world-class centre for art, here in Nova Scotia.

‘A design competition is the best way to capture a global perspective on how a gallery can best serve a community, while ensuring that architecture helps achieve our vision of being an inclusive public gathering place that connects all people with art.’

Trevor Murphy, chair of the Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council, added: ‘Maintaining a vibrant arts scene is integral to the vitality of this province and to the wellbeing of those who live here.

‘The new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and arts district will enliven creativity throughout the cultural sector, encourage economic growth and offer the opportunity to Nova Scotians and its visitors to experience a rich, ever-expanding tapestry of storytelling, talent and meaning.’

The gallery was founded in 1908 and has a permanent collection of around 18,000 provincial, national and international artworks, including the world’s largest collection of works by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis and more than 2,000 photos by Annie Leibovitz. It moved to its current home, designed by David Stirling and William Hay, in 1988.

Shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up design concepts following an open first stage involving a call for qualifications and interviews. The team chosen to design and deliver the new complex will be selected from three finalists this summer.

The deadline for applications is 2pm local time on 18 February.





How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information