Competition: New Academic Building, University of Portsmouth

The RIBA has launched a contest for a new £60 million landmark building at the University of Portsmouth

The winning multi-disciplinary team will deliver a new 20,000m2 combined departmental complex featuring new premises for the university’s Faculty of Business and Law and Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences along with a public ‘ destination dining experience’ and administrative facilities.

The ‘New Academic Building’ project, planned to complete in 2023, will create a new gateway structure on a large undeveloped plot (pictured) on Anglesea Road next to Portsmouth’s Grade II-listed Victoria Park which is part of a local conservation area. Architecture PLB won planning for a £30 million student skyscraper on the site eight years ago.

According to the brief: ‘The New Academic Building is intended to serve as a northern gateway to the University’s city centre campus and will bring together the Faculty of Business and Law with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in one building.

‘As well as providing accommodation for academic research and teaching and learning, it is anticipated that the New Academic Building will also provide student support services, general administrative space and potentially a destination dining experience that would be open to members of the general public.’

Founded in 1908, Portsmouth university expanded rapidly during the latter half of the twentieth century and now hosts 25,000 students and 2,500 staff. The university’s annual income is around £200 million.

In 2017, Architecture PLB drew up a £400 million masterplan to transform the university over the next 15-20 years. The New Academic Building is a key part of the masterplan and aims to create a new gateway to the city centre campus from the north.

Architecture PLB won planning permission for a 33-storey student accommodation tower on the plot – previously home to a Victorian baths – in 2011 but the scheme was shelved the following year.

Proposals for the new BREEAM Outstanding building will be expected to feature an auditorium, two lecture theatres, several classrooms of various sizes, 50 tutorial rooms, two IT labs, and a 500-capacity restaurant.

First round judges will include Fiona Bell director of estates and campus at the University of Portsmouth and Cindy Walters, director of Walters & Cohen Architects who will be acting as RIBA Architect Adviser.

Five teams will be invited to draw up conceptual proposals during the latest competition’s second stage. A £20,000 honorarium will be awarded to all finalists submitting tenders. Around £7 million has been set aside for professional fees on the project.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 4 July.



